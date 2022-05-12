Egypt's GASC issues international tender for sugar

World Markets

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar cane of any origin in an international tender-practice on the account of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

Offers should be submitted on May 21. CIF arrival should be between August 1-15 and/or August 16-31 and/or September 1-15 and/or September 16-30.

