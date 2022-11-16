Egypt's GASC holding private wheat talks with traders

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is believed to be holding private talks with traders on Wednesday to buy wheat, traders told Reuters.

Egypt cancelled its most recent wheat tender and purchased 280,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Nov. 11. It has recently been relying on private purchases.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

