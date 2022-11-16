World Markets

Egypt's GASC holding private wheat talks with traders

November 16, 2022 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is believed to be holding private talks with traders on Wednesday to buy wheat, traders told Reuters.

Egypt cancelled its most recent wheat tender and purchased 280,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Nov. 11. It has recently been relying on private purchases.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.