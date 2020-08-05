US Markets

Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat tender for September shipment - traders

Nadine Awadalla
Michael Hogan
Maha El Dahan
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Wednesday received offers for wheat in an international purchase tender with two shipment periods in September, traders said.

GASC said it was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Sept. 11-20 and Sept 21-30 with payment using a 180-day credit facility.

The lowest offer presented was by Solaris at $212.10 for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain for either shipment period.

Traders said the following was the full list of offers presented in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:

Supplier

Origin

Quantity

Price

Date

LDC

Ukrainian

60,000

$214.57

BOTH

Gemcorp

Russian

60,000

$215.49

Sept. 11-20

Hakan

Ukrainian

60,000

$215.65

Sept. 11-20

Olam

Ukrainian

60,000

$215.25

BOTH

Agro AST

Russian

60,000

$217.90

BOTH

GTCS

Russian

55,000

$216.00

Sept. 11-20

Posco

Russian

60,000

$214.35

Sept. 11-20

Solaris

Russian

60,000

$212.10

BOTH

Glencore

Ukrainian

55,000

$217.65

BOTH

Glencore

Russian

60,000

$218.60

BOTH

Glencore

Russian

55,000

$218.60

BOTH

Inrico

Ukrainian

55,000

$214.50

Sept. 21-30

Grain Export

Russian

60,000

$214.45

Sept. 21-30

Solaris

Russian

55,000

$213.10

Sept. 21-30

Posco

Russian

60,000

$215.45

Sept. 21-30

RIF

Russian

55,000

$216.50

Sept. 21-30

Soufflet

Ukrainian

55,000

$219.50

Sept. 21-30

Cofco

Ukrainian

60,000

$218.10

Sept. 21-30

ADM

Russian

60,000

$218.50

Sept. 21-30

ADM

Russian

55,000

$218.50

Sept. 21-30

Agro AST

Russian

60,000

$219.90

Sept. 21-30

Hakan

Ukrainian

60,000

$214.95

Sept. 21-30

No purchase has yet been made and the tender results are expected later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jane Merriman)

