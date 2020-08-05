Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat tender for September shipment - traders
CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Wednesday received offers for wheat in an international purchase tender with two shipment periods in September, traders said.
GASC said it was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Sept. 11-20 and Sept 21-30 with payment using a 180-day credit facility.
The lowest offer presented was by Solaris at $212.10 for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain for either shipment period.
Traders said the following was the full list of offers presented in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:
Supplier
Origin
Quantity
Price
Date
LDC
Ukrainian
60,000
$214.57
BOTH
Gemcorp
Russian
60,000
$215.49
Sept. 11-20
Hakan
Ukrainian
60,000
$215.65
Sept. 11-20
Olam
Ukrainian
60,000
$215.25
BOTH
Agro AST
Russian
60,000
$217.90
BOTH
GTCS
Russian
55,000
$216.00
Sept. 11-20
Posco
Russian
60,000
$214.35
Sept. 11-20
Solaris
Russian
60,000
$212.10
BOTH
Glencore
Ukrainian
55,000
$217.65
BOTH
Glencore
Russian
60,000
$218.60
BOTH
Glencore
Russian
55,000
$218.60
BOTH
Inrico
Ukrainian
55,000
$214.50
Sept. 21-30
Grain Export
Russian
60,000
$214.45
Sept. 21-30
Solaris
Russian
55,000
$213.10
Sept. 21-30
Posco
Russian
60,000
$215.45
Sept. 21-30
RIF
Russian
55,000
$216.50
Sept. 21-30
Soufflet
Ukrainian
55,000
$219.50
Sept. 21-30
Cofco
Ukrainian
60,000
$218.10
Sept. 21-30
ADM
Russian
60,000
$218.50
Sept. 21-30
ADM
Russian
55,000
$218.50
Sept. 21-30
Agro AST
Russian
60,000
$219.90
Sept. 21-30
Hakan
Ukrainian
60,000
$214.95
Sept. 21-30
No purchase has yet been made and the tender results are expected later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jane Merriman)
