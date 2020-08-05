Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat tender for September shipment - traders

Adds offers list and background

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Wednesday received offers for wheat in an international purchase tender with two shipment periods in September, traders said.

GASC said it was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Sept. 11-20 and Sept 21-30 with payment using a 180-day credit facility.

The lowest offer presented was by Solaris at $212.10 for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain for either shipment period.

Traders said the following was the full list of offers presented in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:

Supplier Origin Quantity Price Date LDC Ukrainian 60,000 $214.57 BOTH Gemcorp Russian 60,000 $215.49 Sept. 11-20 Hakan Ukrainian 60,000 $215.65 Sept. 11-20 Olam Ukrainian 60,000 $215.25 BOTH Agro AST Russian 60,000 $217.90 BOTH GTCS Russian 55,000 $216.00 Sept. 11-20 Posco Russian 60,000 $214.35 Sept. 11-20 Solaris Russian 60,000 $212.10 BOTH Glencore Ukrainian 55,000 $217.65 BOTH Glencore Russian 60,000 $218.60 BOTH Glencore Russian 55,000 $218.60 BOTH Inrico Ukrainian 55,000 $214.50 Sept. 21-30 Grain Export Russian 60,000 $214.45 Sept. 21-30 Solaris Russian 55,000 $213.10 Sept. 21-30 Posco Russian 60,000 $215.45 Sept. 21-30 RIF Russian 55,000 $216.50 Sept. 21-30 Soufflet Ukrainian 55,000 $219.50 Sept. 21-30 Cofco Ukrainian 60,000 $218.10 Sept. 21-30 ADM Russian 60,000 $218.50 Sept. 21-30 ADM Russian 55,000 $218.50 Sept. 21-30 Agro AST Russian 60,000 $219.90 Sept. 21-30 Hakan Ukrainian 60,000 $214.95 Sept. 21-30 No purchase has yet been made and the tender results are expected later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jane Merriman) ((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.