Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender - traders

Adds other offers, detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Friday was believed to be $325.86 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from France, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Viterra.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Friday, they said.

The tender sought wheat for shipment in the periods, March 5-15 and March 16-26 with payment at sight (immediate).

Traders said these offers were submitted with seller source country and FOB price in dollars a tonne. All were for 60,000 tonnes unless otherwise stated, some participants made more than one offer:

Shipment between March 5-15:

Solaris Russia $335.36

Solaris Russia $333.36

Grainexport Russia $332.00

Nibulon Ukraine $326.00

Cargill Ukraine $334.95

Dreyfus Ukraine $333.00

CHS Romania $334.35

GTCS Russia $336.00

Viterra France $325.86

Viterra Romania $334.86

Viterra Ukraine $333.86

Lecureur France $328.00

Aston Russia $338.00

Ameropa Romania $332.97

Posco Ukraine $330.80

Shipment between March 16-26:

Solaris Russia $337.36 (55,000 tonnes)

Solaris Russia $335.36

Grainexport Russia $332.00

Nibulon Ukraine $326.00

Inerco Ukraine $330.50

Viterra France $325.86

Viterra Romania $334.86

Viterra Ukraine $333.86

Dreyfus Russia $335.00 (55,000 tonnes)

ADM Romania $333.00

Aston Russia $338.00

Posco Ukraine $330.80

Cofco Romania $337.49

Cargill Romania $336.96

GTCS Russia $336.00

Soufflet French $327.94

CHS Romania $331.35

Lecureur France $328.00

In its last wheat tender on Dec. 29 GASC bought 300,000 tonnes from France, Ukraine and Romania.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo, editing by David Evans)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.