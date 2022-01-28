Commodities

Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender - traders

The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Friday was believed to be $325.86 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from France, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Viterra.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Friday, they said.

