Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender - trade

CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in an international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $325.25 a tonne, free on board (FOB), for wheat sourced from Ukraine, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Olam for 60,000 tonnes.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

The wheat was sought for shipment between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3.

