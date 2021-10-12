World Markets

Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender - trade

Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in an international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $325.25 a tonne, free on board (FOB), for wheat sourced from Ukraine, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Olam for 60,000 tonnes.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

The wheat was sought for shipment between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

