Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender

HAMBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday for shipment between Nov. 11 to Nov. 20 was believed to be $319.97 a tonne FOB sourced from Romania, traders said in initial assessments.

The lowest offer for the shipment period between Nov. 21 to Nov. 30 was believed to be $321.35 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from Ukraine, traders said.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.

The tender sought wheat for shipment between Nov. 11-20 and/or Nov. 21-30 using 180-day letters of credit.

Traders said these offers were submitted with seller source country, and FOB price in dollars a tonne. All were for 60,000 or 55,000 tonnes, some participants made more than one offer:

Shipment Nov. 11 to Nov. 20:

Cargill Romanian $319.97

Ameropa Romanian $324.57

Solaris Russian $320.99

GTCS Russian $325.00

Grainexport Russian $325.35

ADM Russian $325.40

Agro AST Russian $335.00

Solaris Russian $322.99

GTCS Russian $324.00

Posco Ukrainian $321.80

Viterra Ukrainian $324.51

Dreyfus Ukrainian $327.00

Shipment Nov. 21 to Nov. 30:

Ameropa Romanian $324.57

GTCS Russian $326.00

Solaris Russian $327.99

Posco Russian $323.80

GTCS Russian $327.00

Solaris Russian $327.99

Solaris Russian $327.99

Cargill Russian $328.28

Agro AST Russian $339.00

Inerco Ukrainian $321.35

Nibulon Ukrainian $322.75

Olam Ukrainian $325.40

In its last wheat tender on Sept. 8, GASC bought 300,000 tonnes of Ukrainian and Russian wheat with the lowest price for Ukrainian supplies at $310.25 a tonne FOB or $343.15 a tonne c&f.

