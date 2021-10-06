Egypt's GASC gets offers in wheat purchase tender

HAMBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday for shipment between Nov. 11 to Nov. 20 was believed to be $319.97 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from Romania, traders said in initial assessments.

The lowest offer for the shipment period between Nov. 21 to Nov. 30 was believed to be $321.35 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from Ukraine, traders said.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

