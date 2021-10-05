Egypt's GASC gets offers in soyoil tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state purchasing agency GASC on Tuesday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil was believed to be $1,381 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and a decision is expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

