Egypt's GASC gets offers in soyoil, sunoil tender -trade

Adds lowest sunflower oil offer, detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender on Tuesday from Egypt's state purchasing agency GASC to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil was believed to be $1,299 a tonne c&f, traders said.

No purchase has yet been made and a decision is expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house ADM.

The lowest offer for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil also sought was assessed at $1,369.96 a tonne c&f and was submitted by trading house Cofco.

The oils are sought for arrival in Egypt between Aug 1-20 with payment in 180 days.

GASC is also holding a parallel tender on Tuesday for some 3,000 tonnes of Egyptian produced soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of Egyptian produced sunflower oil.

The lowest offer in the local soyoil tender was said to be 21,850 Egyptian pounds a tonne equating to about $1,386 a tonne. No offers were reported for Egyptian sunflower oil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.