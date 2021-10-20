Egypt's GASC gets offers in soyoil, sunflower oil tender, traders say

Adds oil deals

HAMBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities purchasing agency GASC on Wednesday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil was believed to be $1,468 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and a decision is expected later on Wednesday, traders said.

The lowest offer was made by trading house Viterra for 25,000 tonnes on immediate payment terms, they said.

This was followed by another offer for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil at $1,500 a tonne seeking immediate payment from trading house ADM.

Lowest offer for at least 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil also sought was assessed at $1,475 a tonne c&f for 11,500 tonnes from trading house Aston also seeking immediate payment.

GASC is seeking offers for import of soyoil and sunflower oil with payment through 180-day letters of credit or at sight (immediate payment) for arrival in Egypt between Dec. 5-25.

In its last vegetable oils tender on Oct. 5, GASC bought 36,000 tonnes of soyoil for arrival between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20 at $1,398.63 and $1,381 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.