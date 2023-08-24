Egypt’s GASC gets offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds local tender, Aston amendment

CAIRO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Thursday was $990 per metric ton c&f for 5,500 tons of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,070 per metric ton c&f, they added. Several offers were presented at this price point.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Oct. 6-20 and/or Oct.21 to Nov.5.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit and 270-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Aug. 24.

Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

Qty

Type

Arrival

At Sight

180-day

270-day

Note

Aston Agro Industrial SA

5,500

SFO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$990

OR

Bunge

6,000

SFO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$995

$1,038

$1,059

Oliva AD

10,000

SFO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,005

OR

Green Suppliers

12,000

SFO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,010

TOI Commodities

12,000

SFO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,016

Viterra

30,000

SFO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,064

InterGrain SA

18,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,070

OR

InterGrain SA

30,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,070

OR

Aston Agro Industrial SA

7,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,075

Aston Agro Industrial SA

14,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,075

Green Suppliers

6,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,077

LDC

20,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,080

ADM

30,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,096

$1,129

$1,150

Inerco

12,000

SFO

Oct. 6-20

$993

Oliva AD

10,000

SFO

Oct. 6-20

$1,005

OR

Aston Agro Industrial SA

5,500

SFO

Oct. 6-20

$1,010

OR

InterGrain SA

15,000

SFO

Oct. 6-20

$1,013

Green Suppliers

12,000

SFO

Oct. 6-20

$1,018

Viterra

30,000

SFO

Oct. 6-20

$1,064

OR

InterGrain SA

15,000

SBO

Oct. 6-20

$1,070

OR

Aston Agro Industrial SA

7,000

SBO

Oct.21 to Nov.5.

$1,075

Traders said the arrival period for an Aston cargo was amended.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking 1,000 metric tons of soyoil and 500 tons of sunflower oil for delivery Oct. 5-20 and/or Oct. 25- Nov.10. The deadline for offers is also Aug. 24.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

