Egypt’s GASC gets offers in international vegetable oils tender

Adds local tender, Aston amendment
CAIRO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Thursday was $990 per metric ton c&f for 5,500 tons of sunflower oil, traders said.
The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,070 per metric ton c&f, they added. Several offers were presented at this price point.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Oct. 6-20 and/or Oct.21 to Nov.5.
GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit and 270-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Aug. 24.
Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
Qty
Type
Arrival
At Sight
180-day
270-day
Note
Aston Agro Industrial SA
5,500
SFO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$990
OR
Bunge
6,000
SFO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$995
$1,038
$1,059
Oliva AD
10,000
SFO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,005
OR
Green Suppliers
12,000
SFO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,010
TOI Commodities
12,000
SFO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,016
Viterra
30,000
SFO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,064
InterGrain SA
18,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,070
OR
InterGrain SA
30,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,070
OR
Aston Agro Industrial SA
7,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,075
Aston Agro Industrial SA
14,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,075
Green Suppliers
6,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,077
LDC
20,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,080
ADM
30,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,096
$1,129
$1,150
Inerco
12,000
SFO
Oct. 6-20
$993
Oliva AD
10,000
SFO
Oct. 6-20
$1,005
OR
Aston Agro Industrial SA
5,500
SFO
Oct. 6-20
$1,010
OR
InterGrain SA
15,000
SFO
Oct. 6-20
$1,013
Green Suppliers
12,000
SFO
Oct. 6-20
$1,018
Viterra
30,000
SFO
Oct. 6-20
$1,064
OR
InterGrain SA
15,000
SBO
Oct. 6-20
$1,070
OR
Aston Agro Industrial SA
7,000
SBO
Oct.21 to Nov.5.
$1,075
Traders said the arrival period for an Aston cargo was amended.
GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking 1,000 metric tons of soyoil and 500 tons of sunflower oil for delivery Oct. 5-20 and/or Oct. 25- Nov.10. The deadline for offers is also Aug. 24.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.