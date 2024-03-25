Egypt's GASC extends deadline of sugar tender, adds arrival periods

Adds detail, context

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday extended the deadline for offers in its latest sugar tender for 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar to March 30 from a previous deadline of March 23.

GASC set the tender seeking any origin on Mar. 17 on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

GASC said it is seeking offers that will remain valid until April 1 and added shipment periods in June and/or July and/or August.

No amendments were made to payment methods, which is at sight in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars on a CIF basis.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Nadine Awadalla and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

