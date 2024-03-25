News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's GASC extends deadline of sugar tender, adds arrival periods

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

March 25, 2024 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adds detail, context

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday extended the deadline for offers in its latest sugar tender for 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar to March 30 from a previous deadline of March 23.

GASC set the tender seeking any origin on Mar. 17 on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

GASC said it is seeking offers that will remain valid until April 1 and added shipment periods in June and/or July and/or August.

No amendments were made to payment methods, which is at sight in Egyptian pounds or U.S. dollars on a CIF basis.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; writing by Nadine Awadalla and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.