Egypt's GASC expected to buy around 465,000 tonnes of wheat in tender-traders

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer is expected to buy around 465,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and Bulgarian wheat in an international tender at a C&F price of $480 per tonne, traders said.

Negotiations have not yet ended, with more buying possible, traders added.

