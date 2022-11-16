Egypt’s GASC directly buys 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat -traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks, traders said on Wednesday.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Origin

C&F Price

($ per tonne)

Shipment

Solaris

60,000

Russian

$362

Dec 1-15

Solaris

60,000

Russian

$362

Dec 15-31

Solaris

60,000

Russian

$362

Jan 1-15

Solaris

60,000

Russian

$362

Jan 15-31

Aston

60,000

Russian

$362

Jan 1-15

Last week, GASC also bought 280,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via direct purchases, a few days after cancelling its first international wheat tender since July, citing high prices.

This year Egypt has been opting to buy wheat through private talks with traders instead of through tenders, with the supply minister saying in September that the option offered more attractive prices.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Writing by Yasmin Hussein; editing by Diane Craft)

