Egypt’s GASC directly buys 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat -traders

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks, traders said on Wednesday.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:
Supplier
Quantity (MT)
Origin
C&F Price
($ per tonne)
Shipment
Solaris
60,000
Russian
$362
Dec 1-15
Solaris
60,000
Russian
$362
Dec 15-31
Solaris
60,000
Russian
$362
Jan 1-15
Solaris
60,000
Russian
$362
Jan 15-31
Aston
60,000
Russian
$362
Jan 1-15
Last week, GASC also bought 280,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via direct purchases, a few days after cancelling its first international wheat tender since July, citing high prices.
This year Egypt has been opting to buy wheat through private talks with traders instead of through tenders, with the supply minister saying in September that the option offered more attractive prices.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Writing by Yasmin Hussein; editing by Diane Craft)
