Egypt's GASC cancels wheat tender, no purchase made

December 28, 2023 — 11:36 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it had cancelled an international tender for wheat held on Thursday with no purchase made, confirming earlier reports from traders.

GASC gave no reason or other details.

Traders said they believed prices offered were regarded as too high.

Offers in the tender were submitted earlier on Thursday with Ukrainian origin the cheapest. The wheat was sought for shipment between March 1-10.

