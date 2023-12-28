Egypt's GASC cancels wheat tender, no purchase made

Adds confirmation from GASC of cancellation

HAMBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it had cancelled an international tender for wheat held on Thursday with no purchase made, confirming earlier reports from traders.

GASC gave no reason or other details.

Traders said they believed prices offered were regarded as too high.

Offers in the tender were submitted earlier on Thursday with Ukrainian origin the cheapest. The wheat was sought for shipment between March 1-10.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.