Egypt's GASC cancels wheat tender for Aug 21-31 shipment

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, on Tuesday said it was cancelling an international wheat purchasing tender that had been seeking the grain for shipment over Aug. 21-31.

