Egypt's GASC cancels international wheat tender

CAIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), cancelled its international purchasing tender on Thursday because of a lack of offers.

The cancellation comes in accordance to a tender book law that requires at least two offers to be presented for a purchase to be made, GASC said.

The state grains buyer was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment April 11–21, but it received only one offer of French wheat amid low turnout because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

