Egypt's GASC cancels international tender for wheat

CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Tuesday it has cancelled an international tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 23-Dec. 3.

The tender was cancelled due to high prices offered that did not match the direction of international markets, GASC said.

