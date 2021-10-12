World Markets

Egypt's GASC cancels international tender for wheat

Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Tuesday it has cancelled an international tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 23-Dec. 3.

The tender was cancelled due to high prices offered that did not match the direction of international markets, GASC said.

