Egypt's GASC cancels international tender for wheat

CAIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC has cancelled its international tender for wheat with no purchase made, it said on Tuesday.

GASC said the tender on Tuesday was cancelled as the offer prices it had received were higher than estimated prices.

The tender was unusual as wheat from Egypt's main traditional suppliers in the Black Sea region and Europe could not be offered.

Instead the wheat could only be sourced from the United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil or Canada. Traders said they believed Egypt wanted to receive an indication of prices from different wheat origins than traditionally offered in its tenders.

Only U.S. wheat was offered in the tender on Tuesday. Offers of French and Russian wheat were submitted but rejected as invalid, traders said.

"I think Black Sea and French wheat would certainly be cheaper than U.S. supplies," one trader said. "The ocean shipping costs from the United States are considerably higher."

The lowest price offered for U.S. wheat on Tuesday was $443 a tonne c&f, traders said. In its last major purchase on July 4, GASC bought an estimated 444,000 tonnes of wheat directly from trading houses sourced from France, Romania and Russia at $416 a tonne c&f.

Traders said earlier on Tuesday that GASC had cut the minimum protein content of U.S. wheat that can be offered in the tender, apparently to stimulate more U.S. participation.

