Egypt's GASC buys 80,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender
Adds details on local production tender
CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Tuesday it had bought 80,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international tender for arrival May 5-25.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Cargo
Quantity
(tonnes)
At Sight
Cargill
SBO
30,000
$1,788
Posco
SBO
25,000
$1,788
Aston
SBO
25,000
$1,788
Traders had earlier said the local tender was cancelled but GASC later made a purchase of 21,000 tonnes of local soyoil.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
