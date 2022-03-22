Egypt's GASC buys 80,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender

Adds details on local production tender

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Tuesday it had bought 80,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international tender for arrival May 5-25.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Cargo

Quantity

(tonnes)

At Sight

Cargill

SBO

30,000

$1,788

Posco

SBO

25,000

$1,788

Aston

SBO

25,000

$1,788

Traders had earlier said the local tender was cancelled but GASC later made a purchase of 21,000 tonnes of local soyoil.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

