Egypt's GASC buys 73,500 T of vegoils at international tender

Adds purchase breakdown and domestic tender result

CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Tuesday it had bought 73,500 tonnes of vegetable oils in an international tender for arrival Sept. 5-30.

GASC said the purchase comprised 63,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,500 tonnes of sunflower oil.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne, with 5% tolerance:

ADM: 30,000 tonnes of soyoil at $1,184.00 for payment at sight

Posco: 30,000 tonnes of soyoil at $1,184.00 for payment at sight

ADM: 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at $1,133.00 for payment at sight

GASC had also been seeking vegetable oils in a domestic tender for the same arrival period. Traders gave the following breakdown of that purchase:

Safa: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 18,553 Egyptian pounds ($1,179.46)

El Magd: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 18,553 Egyptian pounds ($1,179.46)

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)

