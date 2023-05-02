Egypt's GASC buys 655,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, May 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 655,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment June 10-30 and July 1-20, 2023.

The purchase comprised 420,000 tonnes for shipment June 10-30 and 235,000 tonnes for shipment July 1-20, GASC added.

Most traders estimated the bulk of the purchase was sold at an FOB price of $260 per tonne, while some cargoes were believed to have been sold at $250 per tonne.

Origins likely to have been purchased include Russian and Romanian cargoes, traders added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Chris Reese)

