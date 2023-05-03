Egypt's GASC buys 655,000 T Russian and Romanian wheat -traders

CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) bought 655,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said on Wednesday.

The total is believed to involve an estimated 535,000 tonnes sourced from Russia and 120,000 tonnes from Romania.

It was purchased at $260 and $250 a tonne respectively on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said in assessments on Wednesday. This was in line with price estimates on Tuesday night. GASC had announced the tonnage bought but gave no price details.

GASC asked suppliers to submit FOB offers for two shipment periods, with payment to be made at sight (immediately) using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Traders reported these purchases for the shipment period June 10-30 with seller, volume, FOB price, shipping cost and final c&f price:

Romanian Origin:

Agro Chirnogi: 60,000 tonnes at $260.00 plus $15.50 shipping totalling $275.50

Olam: 60,000 tonnes at $260.00 plus $15.50 total $275.50

Russian Origin:

Grainflower:

60,000 tonnes at $260.00 plus $16.95 shipping total $276.95

60,000 tonnes $260.00 plus shipping $16.95 shipping total $276.95

60,000 tonnes $260.00 plus shipping $16.95 shipping total $276.95

Aston:

60,000 tonnes at $260.00 plus shipping $16.95 total $276.95

60,000 tonnes at $260.00 plus shipping $16.95 total $276.95

Shipment period July 1-20

Russian Origin

Solaris:

55,000 tonnes at $250.00 plus shipping $20.00 total $270.00

60,000 tonnes at $250.00 plus shipping $20.00 total $270.00

60,000 tonnes at $250.00 plus shipping $20.00 total $270.00

60,000 tonnes at $250.00 plus shipping $20.00 total $270.00

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman )

