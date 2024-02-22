Egypt's GASC buys 60,250 MT of vegetable oils in tender

Adds details of purchase in table
CAIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 60,250 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
QTY
Type
Shipment
180-Day Lcs
TOI Commodities
12,000 MT
SFO
Mar. 25 -Apr. 15
$920
Aston Agro Industrial SA
5,750 MT
SFO
Mar. 25 -Apr. 15
$920
Green Suppliers
19,000 MT
SFO
Mar. 25 -Apr. 15
$920
TOI Commodities
12,000 MT
SFO
Apr. 16-30
$920
Aston Agro Industrial SA
11,500 MT
SFO
Apr. 16-30
$920
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty. Editing by Jane Merriman)
