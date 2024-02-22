Egypt's GASC buys 60,250 MT of vegetable oils in tender

Adds details of purchase in table

CAIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 60,250 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY

Type

Shipment

180-Day Lcs

TOI Commodities

12,000 MT

SFO

Mar. 25 -Apr. 15

$920

Aston Agro Industrial SA

5,750 MT

SFO

Mar. 25 -Apr. 15

$920

Green Suppliers

19,000 MT

SFO

Mar. 25 -Apr. 15

$920

TOI Commodities

12,000 MT

SFO

Apr. 16-30

$920

Aston Agro Industrial SA

11,500 MT

SFO

Apr. 16-30

$920

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty. Editing by Jane Merriman)

