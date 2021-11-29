Egypt’s GASC buys 600,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Monday said it bought 600,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment Jan 9-20.

The purchase comprised 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat, 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Aldahra: 60,000 mt Romanian at $ 350.85 + $ 25.05 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 375.90

Solaris; 60,000 mt Russian NOVO at $ 351.37 + $ 26.30 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 377.67

Grain Export: 60,000 mt Romanian Constanta at $ 353.50 + $ 25.05 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 378.55

CHS: 60,000 mt Romanian Constanta at $ 353.50 + $ 25.05 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 378.55

ADM: 60,000 mt Romanian Constanta at $ 353.50 + $ 25.05 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 378.55

GTCS: 60,000 mt Russian NOVO - KSK at $ 352.25 + $ 26.30 GTCS = $ 378.55

ADM: 60,000 mt Russian NOVO at $ 352.37 + $ 26.30 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 378.67

Aston: 60,000 mt Russian NOVO at $ 352.37 + $ 26.30 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 378.67

LDC: 2x60,000 mt Ukrainian ODESSA at $ 352.00 + $ 27.10 NNC (Egy.Flag) = $ 379.10

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

