Egypt’s GASC buys 600,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Monday said it bought 600,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment Jan 9-20.

The purchase comprised 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat, 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan)

