Egypt's GASC buys 600,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender

April 06, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 600,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised of 300,000 tonnes for shipment between May 10-20 and 300,000 tonnes for shipment between May 21-31, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

