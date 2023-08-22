News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tons of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

August 22, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), has bought 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat in an international tender, it said on Tuesday.

The cargo will be shipped between Oct. 5-20.

GASC was seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Oct. 5-20 and/or Oct. 25 to Nov. 10 and/or Nov. 15-30.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Romanian wheat was offered lowest at the tender, with traders saying the unofficial price floor set by Russia was making Russian wheat less competitive.

"The Russian unofficial minimum export price looks to be holding back Russian offers to GASC today, with $270 FOB offered by different companies for Russian wheat, enabling Romanian and Bulgarian origin to be offered more cheaply," one German trader said

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

FOB

Freight

C&F

Agro Chirnogi

60

Romanian

5-20 Oct.23

$256

$14.25

$270.25

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
