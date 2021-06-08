World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes soyoil and 40,000 tonnes sunoil

Nadine Awadalla
Nafisa Eltahir
Michael Hogan
CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's state commodities purchasing agency, GASC, said on Tuesday it bought some 60,000 tonnes of soyoil and 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender.

GASC gave no details on prices. Traders also gave the same totals.

Traders said the soyoil was all bought at $1,299 a tonne c&f with 30,000 tonnes bought from trading house ADM and 30,000 tonnes from Cargill.

Traders said the sunflower oil was all bought at $1,368 a tonne c&f, with 30,000 tonnes purchased from Cofco and 10,000 tonnes from ADM.

The oils were sought for arrival in Egypt between Aug 1-20 with payment in 180 days.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Steve Orlofsky)

