Egypt's GASC buys 480,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

December 19, 2023 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 480,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 180,000 tons for Feb. 1-14 shipment, as well as 300,000 tons for Feb. 15-29 shipment.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

270-Day LCs

Freight

C&F

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

Feb. 15-29

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

Feb. 15-29

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

Grain Flower

60

RU

Feb. 15-29

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

Grain Flower

60

RU

Feb. 15-29

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

Feb. 15-29

$265.00

$19.90

$284.90

Grain Flower

60

RU

Feb. 1-14

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

Grain Flower

60

RU

Feb. 1-14

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

Feb. 1-14

$265.00

$22.40

$287.40

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

