Egypt's GASC buys 480,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 480,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 180,000 tons for Feb. 1-14 shipment, as well as 300,000 tons for Feb. 15-29 shipment.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin Shipment 270-Day LCs Freight C&F Cereal Crops Trading 60 RU Feb. 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Cereal Crops Trading 60 RU Feb. 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Grain Flower 60 RU Feb. 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Grain Flower 60 RU Feb. 15-29 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 RU Feb. 15-29 $265.00 $19.90 $284.90 Grain Flower 60 RU Feb. 1-14 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Grain Flower 60 RU Feb. 1-14 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 RU Feb. 1-14 $265.00 $22.40 $287.40 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.