Egypt's GASC buys 480,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 480,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.
The purchase comprised 180,000 tons for Feb. 1-14 shipment, as well as 300,000 tons for Feb. 15-29 shipment.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
Shipment
270-Day LCs
Freight
C&F
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
Feb. 15-29
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
Feb. 15-29
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
Grain Flower
60
RU
Feb. 15-29
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
Grain Flower
60
RU
Feb. 15-29
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
Feb. 15-29
$265.00
$19.90
$284.90
Grain Flower
60
RU
Feb. 1-14
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
Grain Flower
60
RU
Feb. 1-14
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
Feb. 1-14
$265.00
$22.40
$287.40
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.