Egypt's GASC buys 470,000 tons of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

October 12, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 470,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 300,000 tons of Russian wheat, 120,000 tons of Romanian wheat and 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, it said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

180-day LCs

Freight

C&F

Grain Flower

60

RU

Dec. 1-15

$260.00

$16.00

$276.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

Dec. 1-15

$260.00

$16.50

$276.50

Farm Sense

50

BGR

Dec. 1-15

$257.00

$20.00

$277.00

Olam

60

RO

Dec. 1-15

$260.00

$18.00

$278.00

ADM

60

RO

Dec. 15-30

$260.00

$17.70

$277.70

Grain Flower

60

RU

Dec. 15-30

$260.00

$18.40

$278.40

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

Dec. 15-30

$260.00

$18.40

$278.40

Grain Flower

60

RU

Dec. 15-30

$260.00

$18.97

$278.97

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Rod Nickel)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

