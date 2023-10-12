Egypt's GASC buys 470,000 tons of wheat in tender

Adds details
CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 470,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.
The purchase comprised 300,000 tons of Russian wheat, 120,000 tons of Romanian wheat and 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, it said.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
Shipment
180-day LCs
Freight
C&F
Grain Flower
60
RU
Dec. 1-15
$260.00
$16.00
$276.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
Dec. 1-15
$260.00
$16.50
$276.50
Farm Sense
50
BGR
Dec. 1-15
$257.00
$20.00
$277.00
Olam
60
RO
Dec. 1-15
$260.00
$18.00
$278.00
ADM
60
RO
Dec. 15-30
$260.00
$17.70
$277.70
Grain Flower
60
RU
Dec. 15-30
$260.00
$18.40
$278.40
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
Dec. 15-30
$260.00
$18.40
$278.40
Grain Flower
60
RU
Dec. 15-30
$260.00
$18.97
$278.97
