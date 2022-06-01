World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 465,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

Sarah El Safty Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters)

The purchase comprised 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 50,000 tonnes of Bulgarian wheat, it added.

