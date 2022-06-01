Egypt's GASC buys 465,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 50,000 tonnes of Bulgarian wheat, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

