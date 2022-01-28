Egypt’s GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

Adds prices from European traders

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 420,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender it said on Friday.

The purchase comprised 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, and 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for shipment March 5-15, and 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment March 16-26, GASC said.

GASC did not give further details.

European traders said these purchases were made in FOB terms plus freight (ocean shipping) costs with final c&f price, each shipment was 60,000 tonnes:

Shipment between March 5-15:

-Nibulon Ukrainian $326.00 FOB plus $20.89 = $346.89 c&f

-Grainexport Russian $329.65 FOB plus $20.35 = $350 c&f

-Ameropa Romanian $329.65 FOB plus $19.75 = $349.40

Shipment between March 16-26:

-Nibulon Ukrainian $326.00 FOB plus $20.89 = $346.89 c&f

-CHS Romanian $329.65 FOB plus $19.75 = $349.40 c&f

-Inerco Ukrainian $328.77 FOB plus $21.23 = $350 c&f

-Grainexport Russian $329.20 FOB plus $20.35 = $349.55 c&f

Offers in the tender were submitted earlier on Friday. In its last tender on Dec. 29, GASC bought 300,000 tonnes of French, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Grant McCool)

