Egypt's GASC buys 420,000 MT of wheat in tender

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 420,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 210,000 metric tons of Russian wheat for Jan. 10-20 shipment and 210,000 metric tons of wheat for Jan. 21-31, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin Shipment 270-Day LCs C&F Grain Flower 50 RU Jan. 10-20 $265 $286.00 Grain Flower 50 RU Jan. 10-20 $265 $286.00 Grain Flower 50 RU Jan. 10-20 $265 $286.00 Grain Flower 60 RU Jan. 10-20 $265 $288.80 Grain Flower 50 RU Jan. 21-31 $265 $286.00 Grain Flower 50 RU Jan. 21-31 $265 $286.00 Grain Flower 50 RU Jan. 21-31 $265 $286.00 Grain Flower 60 RU Jan. 21-31 $265 $288.80 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

