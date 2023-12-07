News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 420,000 MT of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

December 07, 2023 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 420,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 210,000 metric tons of Russian wheat for Jan. 10-20 shipment and 210,000 metric tons of wheat for Jan. 21-31, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

270-Day LCs

C&F

Grain Flower

50

RU

Jan. 10-20

$265

$286.00

Grain Flower

50

RU

Jan. 10-20

$265

$286.00

Grain Flower

50

RU

Jan. 10-20

$265

$286.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

Jan. 10-20

$265

$288.80

Grain Flower

50

RU

Jan. 21-31

$265

$286.00

Grain Flower

50

RU

Jan. 21-31

$265

$286.00

Grain Flower

50

RU

Jan. 21-31

$265

$286.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

Jan. 21-31

$265

$288.80

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

