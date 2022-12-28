Egypt's GASC buys 42,000 T vegetable oils in international tender

Adds detail on Russian origin exclusion

CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 42,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, it said.

They gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity

Type

C&F/ 180-day LCs

LDC

30,000 MT

SBO

$1,415

Egyptian African Co.

12,000 MT

SFO

$1,330

Some traders have said that Russian origin was excluded from the tender despite discounts during negotiations. The reason was unclear and GASC was not immediately available for comment.

