Egypt's GASC buys 42,000 T vegetable oils in international tender

Adds detail on Russian origin exclusion
CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 42,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in an international tender.
The purchase comprised 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, it said.
They gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity
Type
C&F/ 180-day LCs
LDC
30,000 MT
SBO
$1,415
Egyptian African Co.
12,000 MT
SFO
$1,330
Some traders have said that Russian origin was excluded from the tender despite discounts during negotiations. The reason was unclear and GASC was not immediately available for comment.
For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.