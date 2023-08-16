Egypt's GASC buys 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in a tender on Wednesday.

Traders earlier gave the same estimate of the purchase, with the following breakdown in dollars per ton:

Supplier Quantity (MT) Type At Sight LC TOI Commodities 12,000 SFO $990.00 Oliva AD 10,000 SFO $990.00 Green Suppliers 12,000 SFO $990.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 5,500 SFO $990.00 For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

