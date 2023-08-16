Egypt's GASC buys 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in tender

Adds details
CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in a tender on Wednesday.
Traders earlier gave the same estimate of the purchase, with the following breakdown in dollars per ton:
Supplier
Quantity (MT)
Type
At Sight LC
TOI Commodities
12,000
SFO
$990.00
Oliva AD
10,000
SFO
$990.00
Green Suppliers
12,000
SFO
$990.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
5,500
SFO
$990.00
For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
