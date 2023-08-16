News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in tender

August 16, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 39,500 tons of sunflower oil in a tender on Wednesday.

Traders earlier gave the same estimate of the purchase, with the following breakdown in dollars per ton:

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Type

At Sight LC

TOI Commodities

12,000

SFO

$990.00

Oliva AD

10,000

SFO

$990.00

Green Suppliers

12,000

SFO

$990.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

5,500

SFO

$990.00

