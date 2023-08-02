News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 T of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

August 02, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 300,000 metric tons of Russian wheat and 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Qty/KMT

Origin

Shipment

FOB

Freight

C&F

Viterra

60

Romaninan

Sep. 1-10

$249

$13.05

$262.05

Olam

60

Russian

Sep. 1-10

$250

$14.00

$264.00

Grain Flower

60

Russian

Sep. 1-10

$250

$14.00

$264.00

Grain Flower

60

Russian

Sep. 1-10

$250

$14.00

$264.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

Sep. 1-10

$250

$14.00

$264.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

Sep. 1-10

$250

$14.00

$264.00

Local and European traders had told Reuters the repeated level of $250 a metric ton FOB offered for Russian grain in the tender was believed to reflect the current unofficial minimum price Russian authorities are imposing to restrain exports and keep domestic flour prices down.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey and Aurora Ellis)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

