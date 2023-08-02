Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 T of wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 300,000 metric tons of Russian wheat and 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Qty/KMT Origin Shipment FOB Freight C&F Viterra 60 Romaninan Sep. 1-10 $249 $13.05 $262.05 Olam 60 Russian Sep. 1-10 $250 $14.00 $264.00 Grain Flower 60 Russian Sep. 1-10 $250 $14.00 $264.00 Grain Flower 60 Russian Sep. 1-10 $250 $14.00 $264.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian Sep. 1-10 $250 $14.00 $264.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian Sep. 1-10 $250 $14.00 $264.00 Local and European traders had told Reuters the repeated level of $250 a metric ton FOB offered for Russian grain in the tender was believed to reflect the current unofficial minimum price Russian authorities are imposing to restrain exports and keep domestic flour prices down. For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey and Aurora Ellis) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

