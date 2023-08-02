Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 T of wheat in tender

CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 300,000 metric tons of Russian wheat and 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.