News & Insights

Commodities

Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 17, 2024 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 360,000 metric tons of Russian and French wheat in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

FOB/270-Day LCs

Freight

C&F

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$265.00

$21.15

$286.15

Viterra

60

FR

$262.50

$22.00

$284.50

Grain Flower

60

RU

$265.00

$20.20

$285.20

Grain Flower

60

RU

$265.00

$20.20

$285.20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$265.00

$20.20

$285.20

Olam

60

RU

$265.00

$20.20

$285.20

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.