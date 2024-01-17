Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 360,000 metric tons of Russian and French wheat in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin FOB/270-Day LCs Freight C&F ME Solaris Commodities 60 RU $265.00 $21.15 $286.15 Viterra 60 FR $262.50 $22.00 $284.50 Grain Flower 60 RU $265.00 $20.20 $285.20 Grain Flower 60 RU $265.00 $20.20 $285.20 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 RU $265.00 $20.20 $285.20 Olam 60 RU $265.00 $20.20 $285.20 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.