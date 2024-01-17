Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

Adds details
CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 360,000 metric tons of Russian and French wheat in an international tender.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
FOB/270-Day LCs
Freight
C&F
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$265.00
$21.15
$286.15
Viterra
60
FR
$262.50
$22.00
$284.50
Grain Flower
60
RU
$265.00
$20.20
$285.20
Grain Flower
60
RU
$265.00
$20.20
$285.20
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$265.00
$20.20
$285.20
Olam
60
RU
$265.00
$20.20
$285.20
