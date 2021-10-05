Egypt's GASC buys 36,000 tonnes of soyoil in tender

World Markets

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday said it had bought 36,000 tonnes of soyoil for arrival between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20 in an international tender.

CAIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday said it had bought 36,000 tonnes of soyoil for arrival between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20 in an international tender.

GASC gave no further details.

European traders said 30,000 tonnes of soyoil was purchased at $1,398.63 a tonne c&f from trading house Dreyfus and 6,000 tonnes at $1,381 a tonne c&f from Belluno.

Both involved immediate payment terms.

The tender also included 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil but no purchase was reported. Offers in the tender were submitted earlier on Tuesday.

