Egypt's GASC buys 35,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tenders

Adds context

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, has bought 35,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in international and local tenders, it said on Tuesday.

The purchase comprised 19,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in the international tender. It also bought 6,000 tonnes of soyoil in a local tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchases:

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Type

Price

Aston Agro Industrial SA

19,000

SBO

$1,330 (180-day LCs)

Cargill

10,000

SFO

$1,236.40

(180-day LCs)

Soyven (local tender)

6,000

SBO

$1,499.50

Egypt's GASC was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Feb. 25 to March 20.

GASC added that traders should submit bids for payment via 180-day letters of credit and at sight.

The authority was also seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in a local tender for delivery March 1-30.

For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.