Egypt's GASC buys 35,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tenders

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, has bought 35,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in international and local tenders, it said on Tuesday.

The purchase comprised 19,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in the international tender. It also bought 6,000 tonnes of soyoil in a local tender.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

