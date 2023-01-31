World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 35,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tenders

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

January 31, 2023 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, has bought 35,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in international and local tenders, it said on Tuesday.

The purchase comprised 19,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in the international tender. It also bought 6,000 tonnes of soyoil in a local tender.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

