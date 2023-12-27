Egypt's GASC buys 35,000 MT of sunflower oil in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 35,000 metric tons of sunflower oil in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 17,000 MT for arrival Feb. 14-29, as well as 18,000 MT for March 1-15 arrival, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier

QTY

Type

Arrival

At Sight

Aston Agro Industrial SA

17,000 MT

SFO

Feb. 14-29

$905

Viterra

18,000 MT

SFO

Mar. 1-15

$905

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

