Egypt's GASC buys 35,000 MT of sunflower oil in tender

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 35,000 metric tons of sunflower oil in an international tender.
The purchase comprised 17,000 MT for arrival Feb. 14-29, as well as 18,000 MT for March 1-15 arrival, GASC said.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:
Supplier
QTY
Type
Arrival
At Sight
Aston Agro Industrial SA
17,000 MT
SFO
Feb. 14-29
$905
Viterra
18,000 MT
SFO
Mar. 1-15
$905
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese)
