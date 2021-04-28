Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender
Adds purchase details and domestic tender results
CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Wednesday it bought 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 21-July 10.
GASC bought the soyoil from ADM at $1,263 per tonne for payment at sight, traders said.
GASC also bought 34,000 tonnes of local vegetable oils in a domestic tender for arrival June 26-July 15, traders added. Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchases in the domestic tender:
Alex co. For Seeds: 15,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds
Safa: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds
El Magd: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds
UCMMA: 4,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds
For a list of offers presented at the tender, click on .
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Editing by Jane Merriman)
((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.