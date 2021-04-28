World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender

Contributors
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Wednesday it bought 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 21-July 10.

Adds purchase details and domestic tender results

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Wednesday it bought 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 21-July 10.

GASC bought the soyoil from ADM at $1,263 per tonne for payment at sight, traders said.

GASC also bought 34,000 tonnes of local vegetable oils in a domestic tender for arrival June 26-July 15, traders added. Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchases in the domestic tender:

Alex co. For Seeds: 15,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

Safa: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

El Magd: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

UCMMA: 4,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

For a list of offers presented at the tender, click on .

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular