Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender

Adds purchase details and domestic tender results

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Wednesday it bought 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 21-July 10.

GASC bought the soyoil from ADM at $1,263 per tonne for payment at sight, traders said.

GASC also bought 34,000 tonnes of local vegetable oils in a domestic tender for arrival June 26-July 15, traders added. Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchases in the domestic tender:

Alex co. For Seeds: 15,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

Safa: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

El Magd: 5,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

UCMMA: 4,000 tonnes of soyoil at 19,725 Egyptian pounds

For a list of offers presented at the tender, click on .

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

