Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Wednesday it bought 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 21-July 10.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

