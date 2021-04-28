World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in international tender

Nadine Awadalla. Reuters
CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Wednesday it bought 30,000 tonnes of soyoil in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 21-July 10.

