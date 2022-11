CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 280,000 tonnes of wheat via direct purchases, traders said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)

