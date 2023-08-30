News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tons of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

August 30, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 240,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 120,000 tons of French wheat and 120,000 tons of Romanian wheat, it added.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase, in dollars per ton

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

FOB

Freight

C&F

Soufflet

60

French

Oct. 5-20

$259

$20.49

$279.49

Soufflet

60

French

Oct. 5-20

$259

$20.49

$279.49

ADM

60

Romanian

Oct.25-Nov.10

$261

$14.75

$275.75

AgroChirnogi

60

Romanian

Oct.25-Nov.10

$261

$14.75

$275.75

For a full list of offers, click on

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

