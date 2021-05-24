US Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat

Contributor
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Monday it bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international purchasing tender.

Adds purchase breakdown

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Monday it bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international purchasing tender.

GASC had been seeking an unspecified quantity for shipment Aug. 8-22.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $254.00 + $19.00 freight = $273.00

Glencore: 60,000 tonnes Romanian wheat at $258.80 + $19.00 freight = $ 277.80

ADM: 2x60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $258.80 + $19.00 freight = $277.80

For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on .

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; editing by David Evans)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular