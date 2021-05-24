Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat

Adds purchase breakdown

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Monday it bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international purchasing tender.

GASC had been seeking an unspecified quantity for shipment Aug. 8-22.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Grain Export: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $254.00 + $19.00 freight = $273.00

Glencore: 60,000 tonnes Romanian wheat at $258.80 + $19.00 freight = $ 277.80

ADM: 2x60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $258.80 + $19.00 freight = $277.80

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; editing by David Evans)

