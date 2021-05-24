Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Monday it bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Aug. 8-22.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; editing by David Evans)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.